AP Manabadi Inter 2nd year result 2021 today: How to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manabadi AP Inter result will be available to download from 4 pm at results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in

AP Manabadi Inter 2nd year result 2021: The candidates enrolled for the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) intermediate 2nd year, class 12 exam will get their result on Friday (July 23). The class 12 result will be announced at 4 pm, the candidates can check the result through the official websites- results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in.

The intermediate, class 12 exam was earlier canceled due to Covid second wave.

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd year result 2021: Direct link, websites to check

The intermediate 2nd year, class 12 result will be available at the websites- results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in. The result will be announced at 4 pm.

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd year result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the websites- results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in Click on Inter 2nd year result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number/ date of birth Class 12 result will appear on the screen Download the scorecard, take a printout for further reference.

Manabadi AP Inter 2nd year result 2021: Direct link

The candidates can check the class 12 result here. Follow the direct link.

According to the newly released evaluation criteria, the class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance of Class 10 and 11 Students will be given 30 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in the top three subjects of Class 10, and the remaining 70 percent will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year or class 11. The 30 per cent marks of Class 10 will be taken from Social Science, Science and Maths to prepare the inter result.

READ MORE | Manabadi AP Inter 2nd year result 2021: Direct link, websites to check

READ MORE | West Bengal WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik HS Class 12 result 2021 announced, 97.69% pass

Latest Education News