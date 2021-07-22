Thursday, July 22, 2021
     
Andhra Pradesh AP Inter 2nd year result 2021 tomorrow: Websites, direct link, how to check

The candidates enrolled for the inter 2nd year, class 12 exam can check the result through the websites- results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in. The result will be available from 4 pm tomorrow

New Delhi Published on: July 22, 2021 17:58 IST
AP Inter 2nd year result 2021
 AP Inter 2nd year result will be announced tomorrow at 4 PM 

AP Inter 2nd year result 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the result of intermediate 2nd year, class 12 exam on Friday (July 23). State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh Garu will announce the class 12 result at 4 pm through a press conference held at   Publicity Cell, Ground Floor, 4th Block, A.P. Secretariat, Velagapudi. 

The candidates enrolled for the inter 2nd year, class 12 exam can check the result through the websites- results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in. The class 12 exam was earlier canceled due to Covid second wave. 

AP Inter 2nd year result 2021: When and where to check 

The class 12 result will be announced at 4 pm on July 23. The students can check the result through the websites- results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 2nd year result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the websites- results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in 
  2. Click on Inter 2nd year result link 
  3. Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number/ date of birth 
  4. Class 12 result will appear on the screen 
  5. Download the score card, take a print out for further reference. 

AP Inter 2nd year result 2021: Direct link 

The candidates can check the class 12 result here. Follow direct link. 

According to the newly released evaluation criteria, the class 12 students will be evaluated on the basis of their performance of Class 10 and 11 Students will be given 30 per cent weightage to the marks obtained in the top three subjects of Class 10, and the remaining 70 percent will be based on subject-wise marks obtained by students in Intermediate first year or class 11. The 30 per cent marks of Class 10 will be taken from Social Science, Science and Maths to prepare the inter result. 

