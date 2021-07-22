West Bengal WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik HS Class 12 result 2021 to be announced today: How to check

Follow us on The Uchha Madhyamik, class 12 result will be announced at 3 pm

WBCHSE HS Class 12 result 2021: The result of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary (WBCHSE) Higher Secondary, class 12 exam will be announced on Thursday (July 22). The candidates enrolled for the Uchha Madhyamik, class 12 exam can check the results through the websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in.

According to the council, the class 12 result will be announced at 3 pm through a press conference conducted at the Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan. The class 12 result will be available to download from 4 pm.

Over 8.5 lakh students applied to appear for the Uchha Madhyamik, class 12 exam which was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The students will be evaluated on the basis of scores in classes 10, 11 and 12. Council President Mahua Das earlier said that the highest marks in four of the seven subjects a candidate secured in 2019 Madhyamik examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual test. With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added.

WBCHSE HS Class 12 result 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in Click on the 'HS Class 12' result link Enter log-in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 12 result will appear on the screen Download the result, take a print out for further reference.

WBCHSE HS Class 12 result 2021: Direct link, websites to check

WBCHSE HS Class 12 result 2021: Direct link

The class 12 result will be available to download at the websites. Follow direct link here.

