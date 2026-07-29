'Waiting for more than a month...' UGC NET aspirants demand update on answer key release date

New Delhi:

Nearly a month has passed, but candidates are still waiting for their UGC NET answer key which NTA naturally released within 3 to 4 days from the conclusion of exam. The UGC NET exam was concluded on June 30, however a re-exam held on July 5 for candidates affected by technical glitches during the first shift of June 22 at a centre in Jalandhar.

The anxious candidates have raised their grievances on micro blogging platform - X demanding NTA for an update on answer key release date. An user wrote on X, "nearly a month has passed since the UGC NET 2026 exam, yet the provisional answer key is still pending. Thousands of JRF & PhD aspirants are waiting anxiously. I request NTA to release the answer key and results without delay."

"When silence lasts longer than the examination itself, questions begin to answer themselves. UGC NET, NTA release provisional answer key please," another user wrote.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The candidates can check and download UGC NET answer key 2026 on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF link. UGC NET answer key 2026 subject-wise PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET paper-wise answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF link

UGC NET answer key 2026 paper-wise PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UGC NET answer key 2026 paper-wise and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2026

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key objection window link

Use application number, date of birth as required login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save UGC NET answer key submitted document PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing objections on UGC NET answer key, UGC NET final answer key and result will be announced. The candidates can check and download UGC NET final answer key and scorecard PDF on the official portal - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For details on UGC NET answer key 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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'UGC NET aspirants are tired of waiting...', candidates demand NTA's response on answer key delay