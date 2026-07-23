'UGC NET aspirants are tired of waiting...', candidates demand NTA's response on answer key delay

New Delhi:

It's been around a month since the conclusion of UGC NET exam 2026 on June 30, the candidates are still waiting for their answer keys, response sheets to be released. NTA naturally released UGC NET answer key within a week from the conclusion of exam, but the delay caused frustrations among the students, with many demanded NTA's response over the reason behind the delay of releasing UGC NET answer key.

An user wrote on X, "Dear NTA, UGC NET aspirants are tired of waiting in complete silence. The least candidates deserve is timely communication. Why is there still no official update on the UGC NET June 2026 answer key? Silence is not transparency."

"One month since my UGC NET 2026 exam (22 June), and still no answer key, response sheet, or official update. Thousands of aspirants are left waiting, unable to plan PhD admissions or prepare for the next UGC NET. Please end the uncertainty and provide an update," another user wrote.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2026

UGC NET answer key 2026 once released, the candidates can check and download UGC NET answer key on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF. To download UGC NET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2026 PDF link. UGC NET answer key 2026 subject-wise PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UGC NET paper-wise answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on UGC NET answer key 2026. To raise objection on UGC NET answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET answer key 2026 objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save UGC NET answer key submitted document PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key objection window link

Use application number, date of birth as required login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections and upload answers

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save UGC NET answer key submitted document PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UGC NET answer key 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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