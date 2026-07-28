CAT 2026 on November 29; check details on registration, eligibility criteria, application fees - details

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification has been released, the registration process will begin on August 3 on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. The IIM CAT is scheduled to be held on November 29. The candidates who wish to apply for CAT 2026 can do so on the official website - iimcat.ac.in till September 15. To apply for CAT 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload documents. Pay CAT application fee and click on submit. Save CAT 2026 application form pdf and take a print out.

How to apply for CAT 2026

Visit the official website: Go to the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in

Registration: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Fill in the application form: After registering, complete the application form with the necessary details

Submit: Once the form is filled, submit it online

Download the confirmation page: After submitting the application, download the confirmation page for future reference

Take a printout: Finally, take a printout of the completed application form for your records.

CAT application fee increased

The application fees for IIM CAT 2026 has been increased, this year, the application fees for General, EWS, and NC-OBC categories will be Rs 2,700 compared to Rs 2,600 last year. The application fee has been revised from Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,350 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

CAT 2026: Key dates

CAT registration begins: August 3

CAT registration ends: September 15

CAT 2026 exam date: November 29

CAT 2026 admit card download date: November 4.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from any recognized university or institution with at least 50 per cent marks (or equivalent CGPA). For candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories, the minimum required percentage is 45 per cent.

CAT paper pattern 2026

CAT exam is designed to assess a candidate's verbal, logical and quantitative aptitude through three sections. Based on the previous academic cycle, the paper is expected to comprise the following sections

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA)

The exam duration is expected to remain 120 minutes. Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for each section and will not be allowed to switch between sections while attempting the paper. This sectional time limit makes time management a crucial aspect of the examination strategy.

For details on CAT 2026, please visit the official website - iimcat.ac.in.

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