Haryana Board BSEH 12th result 2021: Know result date, evaluation criteria

BSEH 12th result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) Haryana is set to announce the result of class 12 exam by July-end. BSEH President Jagbir Singh told IndiaTV that the class 12 result will be declared by the last week of July. The board president also said that the deadline for marks submission may be extended by a day or two, which was earlier July 6.

According to the evaluation criteria, the class 12 students will be assessed on the basis of 10th and 11th marks, class 12 internal assessments and practical exams. The maximum weightage (60 per cent) will be given to class 12 marks, 30 per cent to class 10 and 10 per cent to class 10. The exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Once announced, the candidates can check the result through the website- bseh.org.in. The class 10 exam result was earlier announced on June 11. The students need to secure minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the 12th exams.

