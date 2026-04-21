Shreyas Iyer reveals mission to lift IPL trophy, doesn't want PBKS players to think too far ahead

New Delhi:

With five wins in six matches, Punjab Kings are at the top of the IPL 2026 points table. They are also the only unbeaten side so far in the competition. Last year as well, Punjab were highly consistent and qualified for the summit clash, but ended up suffering a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

This time, captain Shreyas Iyer is determined to lift the coveted trophy, but reminded that the players need to be grounded and control the controllables. He doesn’t want his teammates to think too far away or even think about the past year and wants them to improve each day to be in the hunt for the trophy.

"The mission, obviously, is to lift the trophy. But I always feel that the more you stay in the present, the more you stay in control of what is in your hands at that moment and you just have to go full throttle. You don’t have to think too far ahead or dwell on the past. I reiterate the same point to my teammates as well, that when we are out there, we are playing for ourselves, not against the opponents. We just want to improve each day and make sure we put our best foot forward. When everything comes together and that synergy builds, everything falls into place,” Shreyas said while speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’.

PBKS set to play Delhi next

Punjab will play Delhi Capitals in their upcoming clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. After a stunning win over Lucknow Super Giants, they are currently enjoying a long break before the competition heads towards the business end.

Now, the week-long break can either favour Punjab to enjoy a break amid a hectic schedule, or it can ruin their momentum. However, the team management won’t mind the break, given how well they have started. They have already established themselves as one of the favourites to win the IPL.

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