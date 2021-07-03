Jharkhand JAC Class 10, 12 exam result 2021: Check date and time, evaluation criteria

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JAC class 10, 12 exam result to be announced by July 20

JAC Class 10, 12 exam result 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to release the result of classes 10 and 12 by July 20. As per reports, the council has approved the evaluation criteria set to assess the class 10, 12 students.

According to the evaluation criteria, the class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks received in class 9, while for class 12, the students will be assessed on the basis of class 11 marks. 80 per cent of theory marks and 20 per cent of the practical marks will be given weightage.

The Jharkhand government earlier cancelled the class 10, 12 exams due to Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 7.5 lakh students enrolled for the board exams.

The class 10, 12 result once released, will be available at the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 10, 12 exam result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- registratin ID, roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

For more information on board exams, students are advised to visit the website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

