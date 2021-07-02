Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Class 12 evaluation criteria released

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Class12 evaluation criteria released

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria: The Maharashtra government has announced the evaluation criteria for HSC or Class 12 board examination 2021. The students will be evaluated on the basis of scores in college-based assessments in Class 12 and class 11 exams, and the best 3 performing subjects in Class 10 board exams, the State school education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced.

"For an objective & true reflection of a student's performance, his/her scores in college-based assessments in Std.12th & Std.11th exams, and the best 3 performing subjects in Class X board exams will be considered," Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

‘For the theory portion, scores in one or more (unit test/first-semester exams/practice exams) theory papers of Std 12 will carry 40% weightage whereas marks in the final exam of Std.11 & the average of the best 3 performing theory papers of Std 10 will have 30% weightage each," she added.

In view of the ongoing Covid situation, the the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is permitted to pass all class 12th HSC Board students.

The Maharashtra HSC evaluation criteria has been released after several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders.

"After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode & the policy for tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, state board is permitted to pass all students," Gaikwad said.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the marks allotted to them can appear in the next couple of examinations conducted by the Board.

