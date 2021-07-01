Assam releases Class 10, 12 exams 2021 evaluation criteria; 'marks not be considered for government jobs'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Check Assam 10th, 12th evaluation criteria

Assam Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Assam government on Thursday announced the assessment criteria for class 10, 12 board exams. The students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and previous exams. Both the exams were cancelled owing to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situations.

As per the announcement, the marks provided this year will not be considered for state government jobs. The students will have to appear for special eligibility test to be eligible for government jobs.

For class 12, students having practical will be evaluated on the basis of 50 per cent marks of best three subjects of class 10, 30 per cent from 12th practical, 10 per cent on the basis of internal assessment and attendance in class 11, 12, and the rest 10 per cent as provided by the board. Students of class 12 (arts and commerce) will be evaluated on the basis of 50 per cent marks on best three subjects in class 10, 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 11 and 12 internal assessment, and the rest 10 per cent by the board.

The class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of 40 per cent marks in class 9, 40 per cent weightage on performance in class 10, and rest 20 per cent on the basis of school-based internal assessment. The schools where pre-board exams were not held due to Covid-19 pandemic, students will be assessed on the basis of 70 per cent marks from class 9 and the rest 30 per cent by schools.

The class 12 students who are dissatisfied with their marks will get an opportunity to appear in exams later held by September 15, depending on the Covid-19 pandemic situations.

