Assam HSLC, HS exams 2021 cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Assam HSLC, HS exams 2021: The Assam government has decided to cancel the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) final year exams owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situations. Eucation Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the decision was taken following a high-level meeting with various stakeholders.

The state education department has been asked to formulate the evaluation system through the board exam students will be assessed. The results will be announced by July 31, the minister added.

Advocate Abhishek Choudhary, who is representing the students in Supreme Court told IndiaTV, "I'm happy that the State Government has taken an informed decision keeping in mind the safety of the student. I'm waiting for the Evaluation Policy for AHSEC & SEBA Board Students. Congratulations to all, please stay safe, and keep studying!" Students from Assam have filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the cass 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, Chief of the India Wide Parents’ Association said, "It's a great decision by Assam govt. Students are very happy and relaxed and now can focus on further entrance exams. This comes as big relief for parents as well as students". The Supreme Court advocate is among them who filed a plea is Supreme Court asking to cancel the board exams.

The board exams were earlier scheduled to be held in May, but was postponed on several occasions due to pandemic. Usually, both the exams are being conducted in February-March.

