CancelAssamBoardExams, students say as state govt decides to go ahead with conduction

Several students across Assam are demanding the cancellation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students cited the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams as a strong ground to back their demand. The decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined the need to ensure the safety and security of students amid a raging pandemic. Many other state boards too followed suit.

Thousands of students took to Twitter via #CancelAssamBoardExams to voice their concerns even as the state government signaled that it would conduct the exams in July-August. The much-delayed Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) class 12 final exams will take place in July-August. The exams, previously scheduled to start on May 12, were indefinitely postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The Assam unit of the Congress party and NSUI rallied in support of the students and demanded the cancellation of the board exams.

"The Assam Govt is playing with the lives of the students. Topmost univ, colleges across India are going to start their admission process soon. But the Assam Govt is adamant on conducting the SEBA/AHSEC exam in the month of July/August amid the COVID," Assam Congress wrote on Twitter.

Last week, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu held a detailed discussion with several student organisations on holding Class 10 and 12 exams. After the meeting, Pegu had said that the Class 10 and Class 12 exams under the state boards will take place and the Education department will soon bring out an SOP in consultation with the Health Department for holding the tests in the coming months.

