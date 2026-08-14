AIAPGET city intimation slip 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget; how to download

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) city intimation slip 2026. The candidates can check and download AIAPGET city intimation slip on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. AIAPGET is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2026.

How to download AIAPGET city intimation slip 2026 PDF at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

The candidates can check and download AIAPGET city intimation slip 2026 PDF on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. To download AIAPGET city intimation slip PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget and click on AIAPGET city intimation slip PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. AIAPGET city intimation slip PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AIAPGET city intimation slip PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget

Click on AIAPGET city intimation slip 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AIAPGET city intimation slip PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AIAPGET city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download AIAPGET admit card 2026 at exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget



AIAPGET admit card will be available for download three to four days before the exam on August 22. The candidates can expect their hall ticket to be released by August 18. AIAPGET hall ticket once released, will be available for download on the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

The candidates can follow these steps to download AIAPGET hall ticket PDF. To download AIAPGET hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget and click on AIAPGET admit card PDF link. AIAPGET admit card PDF will appear on the screen for download, save AIAPGET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget Click on AIAPGET admit card PDF link AIAPGET admit card PDF will be available for download on the screen Save AIAPGET hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AIAPGET admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

For details on AIAPGET, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

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