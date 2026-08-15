PM Modi reaffirms Viksit Bharat goal for 2047 in Independence Day 2026 speech, calls it India's 'grand dream'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 as India marked its 80th Independence Day. The ceremony carried a special significance this year, with the National Song "Vande Mataram" being rendered from the Red Fort for the first time during the Independence Day celebrations.

After hoisting the National Flag, Modi began his address by invoking the spirit of "Vande Mataram" and the Tricolour. The flag-hoisting was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns. Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan assisted the Prime Minister during the flag-hoisting ceremony.

PM Modi sets focus on Viksit Bharat 2047

A major focus of Modi's Independence Day address was India's long-term goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, when the country completes 100 years of independence.

"Today, we are all celebrating the 80th Independence Day. Today, the chant of 'Vande Mataram' resonates in every heart. Today, the Tricolour flies in every home and dwells in every mind; the nation is moving forward with enthusiasm and zeal, embracing new resolutions," the Prime Minister said.

From the Red Fort, Modi spoke about the "very grand dream" India has envisioned for 2047 and said the country must achieve it through the collective effort of its 140 crore citizens.

"Today, India has also envisioned a very grand dream. It has envisioned it with great resolve. It has envisioned it to touch new heights. And that dream is: when India completes 100 years of independence, in 2047, we will definitely build and realise a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Modi said achieving this goal would require the hard work and determination of every Indian. He added that when the world's most populous country resolves to become developed, it sends a powerful message to the rest of the world.

"Through the hard work and endeavour of 140 crore fellow countrymen, we have to achieve this goal. And when the world's most populous country takes the resolve to become developed, it becomes a testament to our courage in the eyes of the entire world. The world is compelled to change its perspective towards us," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi highlights India's progress and people's contribution

The Prime Minister also used his address to acknowledge the efforts of Indians across different sections of society, crediting their determination and dedication for the country's progress over the past 12 years.

"My dear fellow citizens, and I am not saying this just like that. Over the past 12 years, crores upon crores of citizens of this country - whether Dalit, oppressed, deprived, tribal, rural resident, urban resident, poor, or middle class; whether youth, elderly, woman, or man; whether from the North, South, East, or West - everyone over the past 12 years, with determination and dedication, has made every possible effort to take the country to new heights," Modi said.

He paid tribute to these efforts and pointed to the progress made in reducing poverty. "I acknowledge and pay my respectful tribute to their efforts. And it is the outcome of these very efforts that in such a short span of time, 25 crore fellow countrymen have defeated poverty and emerged out of it," he added.

PM Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters, addresses flood-hit families

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the impact of floods in some parts of the country in recent days. Expressing concern for those affected, he assured them that the country stood with them.

"In the last few days, some parts of the country have witnessed floods, which have affected many people. I assure the affected families that the whole country stands by them," Modi said.

Earlier in his address, Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom fighters and revolutionaries who fought for India's independence.

"I pay my tributes to Bapu and all the freedom fighters and revolutionaries on this Independence Day," he said.

He also described the occasion as historic, pointing specifically to the presence of "Vande Mataram" at the Red Fort celebrations.

"It is a historic day. After independence, this is the time when 'Vande Mataram' has echoed from the ramparts of Red Fort," Modi said.

Opening the address on a note of patriotism, the Prime Minister said, "Today, every heart is beating with the rhythm of Vande Mataram. Aaj har ghar Tiranga hai, har mann Tiranga hai."

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