Noida schools told to cap daily screen time; 'not more than 30 minutes in primary classes'

New Delhi:

Schools in Noida and Greater Noida have been asked to limit daily screen time at 30 minutes for primary students and 60 minutes for upper-primary students. The directions apply to all government, aided and private schools in the district, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said in a statement.

The screen time does not exceed 30 minutes in primary classes and 60 minutes in upper-primary classes, the administration said in a statement. The smart boards can be used for explaining difficult concepts and displaying pictures, videos and necessary teaching material, it added.

Use blackboards, whiteboards; instructions used by Noida administration

The schools have been asked to use blackboards, whiteboards or greenboards for writing, practice, question-answer sessions and activities involving student participation. The administration directed schools to maintain screen brightness and classroom lighting appropriately and to provide breaks after about 20 minutes of screen use, going with the NCERT guidelines. Moreover, the schools have been instructed to immediately inform parents and seek medical advice if students exhibit symptoms such as eye irritation, headaches, blurred vision, or other health-related issues. Emphasis has also been placed on conducting quarterly eye check-ups for students and sharing the reports with parents, as reported by news agency PTI.

The directions came following complaints by parents associations that smart and digital boards were being used continuously for teaching, including displaying textbooks and conducting classwork, question-answer sessions and homework. "Smart and digital boards are a supplementary medium to make teaching more effective, but their continuous and unnecessary use should not affect the health, studies, sports and other activities of students," the statement noted.

As per the administration, the prolonged screen exposure could increase the possibility of eye strain, short-sightedness, headaches, reduced concentration and other physical and behavioural problems among students. The guidelines call for "limited, balanced and purposeful use of smart boards and digital boards" in schools, keeping in view the health and overall development of students.

Schools have been instructed to promote activities such as 'digital-free periods,' 'digital zero days,' and 'digital detoxes' - tailored to their specific needs and local circumstances—to ensure students have ample opportunities for sports, creative pursuits, academics, and social engagement beyond screen time.

Designated magistrates and nodal officers have been directed to monitor compliance with these instructions in their assigned schools and to submit the minutes of School Management Committee meetings and compliance reports to the District Inspector of Schools, Gautam Buddha Nagar, within the stipulated timeframe.

-With PTI Inputs

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