Will UGC NET answer key 2026 be released today? Aspirants warn of August 15 protest in front of Red Fort

New Delhi:

Will University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET answer key 2026 be released today, August 14? The National Testing Agency, NTA earlier informed that UGC NET answer key will be released this week and will be available on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET aspirants have warned NTA that if the answer key is not going to release today, then there will be a peaceful protest in front of the Red Fort on Saturday, August 15.

Lots of students have also shared their concern over micro blogging platform - X due to delay in releasing UGC NET answer key. An user wrote, "the UGC NET results will be released only after the Parliament's monsoon session concludes on August 13; this is to ensure that the opposition parties do not raise the issue in Parliament or reveal that the Sociology paper was leaked."

"It's tiring and frustrating for students to keep waiting for the results of exam which should have been released within 20 days. A failure on the side of governance is being paid off by career of many students," another user wrote.

How will UGC NET result delay affect careers of aspirants?

As per the past trends, the UGC NET result got released within a month from the exam, last year, the UGC NET June result was announced on July 21, within 22 days from the conclusion of exam on June 29. The UGC NET December result got declared on February 4, 2026 within 28 days from the last exam date - January 7.

But the UGC NET June session 2026, witnessed a major delay as it's already been 45 days from the conclusion of exam on June 30, the answer key is yet to get released. The delay is likely to impact academic and career prospects of aspirants.

According to Ashutosh Golwalkar, a UGC NET aspirant, "I have already started looking for private universities for my PhD as there is no point of wasting time waiting for the result." The aspirant also requested the government and NTA to take the matter seriously as the delay will put a serious impact on research cycle and activities."

Syed Hassan, Senior Manager - Center of Talent Development & Study Abroad Cell at Woxsen University viewed that the delay in announcing UGC NET result is not merely an administrative issue; it has far-reaching implications for the entire higher education ecosystem. According to him, "the uncertainty created by this delay significantly disrupts the academic and career plans of aspirants seeking PhD admissions, Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and assistant professor positions. When students are unable to make timely decisions about their future, their academic journey inevitably suffers."

"The impact extends beyond individual aspirants to universities and research institutions. Since UGC NET has become a key gateway for PhD admissions, delayed results postpone admissions, disrupt academic calendars and slow the research cycle. A late start to the PhD process delays coursework, qualifying examinations, supervisor allocation and research activities. Universities may be compelled to compress academic schedules, potentially compromising the quality of research. At a time when India is striving to strengthen its research ecosystem and emerge as a global knowledge economy, such delays can have consequences that extend well beyond a single examination cycle," he said.

For details on UGC NET 2026, please visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

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UGC NET result 2026 delayed; candidates and expert share it's impact on academic, career prospects