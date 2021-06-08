Assam to conduct Class 10, 12 exams: Educarion Minister Ranoj Pegu

Image Source : PTI/ FILE Assam Class 10, 12 exams was scheduled to be held from May 11

Assam Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Assam government will conduct the classes 10 and 12 exams. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the decision on conducting the exam will be taken in next 10 days. The decision was taken following a meeting with education department officials and other stakeholders.

A news portal quoted the education minister, as saying, "We arrived at a consensus that exams should be held, which was what the education department has been suggesting. The number of Covid19 cases is going down steadily in the state and in coming days we should be able to formulate SOPs on exams."

"It is decided that instead of holding exams in routine manner, they would be held in the concise manner with few subjects and less marks than usual by following Covid19 protocol. Detailed decisions are likely to be taken within the next 7-10 days,” he informed.

The board exam was earlier scheduled to be held from May 11, but has been postponed. The revised exam schedule will be available at sebaonline.org.

READ MORE | CBSE Class 12 Exam Update: Practical to be held online, last date for uploading marks extended

ALSO READ | West Bengal cancels Class 10, Class 12 board exams

Latest Education News