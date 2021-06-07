CBSE Class 12 Exam Update: Practical to be held online, last date for uploading marks extended

Image Source : PTI Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday issued a notice announcing a change in the mode of school-based assessment for class 12th students

Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday issued a notice wherein it announced a change in the mode of school based assessment of Class 12. Besides, it also extended the last date for uploading marks of practical, project and internal assessment components.

The decision was taken keeping some schools in mind that haven't been able to complete school-based assessment yet, due to the pandemic. However, the pending practical or internal assessments can only be carried out in online mode, the notice says.

Apart from this CBSE has also extended the last date for uploading marks of Practical, project and internal assessment components for class 12th exams 2021. Schools are now required to upload marks of these assessments by June 28th on the link provided by CBSE.

CBSE has also attached some guidelines for schools and staff to adhere to, while conducting the internal assessments, and uploading obtained results.

1. Internal assessments of subjects without an external examiner, will be conducted under the purview of the school subject teachers based on the instructions provided in the school curriculum, and in the online mode.

2. For practical exams or assessments with an external examiner, the appointed examiner will decide the date of assessment and will conduct the viva through online mode.

3. Internal examiner will share date of exam with students will in advance and the link of online meeting will shared with the students and the external examiners on the day of exam. The conduct will take place according to what is mentioned in the curriculum.

4. Marks will be uploaded on the link provided, immediately upon the completion of the exams. It will be ensured that correct marks are uploaded, as there will be no option to edit or rectify the marks later on.

5. Internal examiners are required to take an online photo of each student while the online meeting is underway. This is for the purpose of maintaining school records. The policy of uploading group photos might get suspended due to the pandemic.

6. Schools are mandated to adhere to the COVID protocol while conducting these assessments. Teachers appointed as externals are required to submit the marks on time before the deadlines provided.

7. The policy for conduct of Practical/Project/Internal Assessment component for private candidates registered for class 12th exams 2021 will be released soon.

8. Rest of the conditions will be the same as declared on February 11, 2021.

