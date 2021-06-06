Image Source : PTI West Bengal board exams: Mamata constitutes expert committee for final decision, invites opinions of students

Amid demands for cancellation, the West Bengal government has formed an expert committee to recommend whether state board examinations for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted.

It has also invited the opinion of students and parents on the subject.

"The government of West Bengal has formed an expert committee to review the situation and recommend whether to conduct/not to conduct Secondary/Higher Secondary exams. If yes, the mode of the conduction of exams. If not, the mode of evaluation criteria for the assessment," an official notification issued by the School Education Department read.

"While the expert committee is considering and discussing the matter, the government of West Bengal invites views/opinion from the general public, guardians/parents, students by 2 pm tomorrow i.e. June 7. The opinions may be sent on pbssm.spo@gmail.com, commissionerschooleducation@gmail.com or wbssed@gmail.com," it said.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) conducts the Madhyamik (10th standard exams) which was scheduled to be held in the second week of August.

Over 12 lakh and 8.5 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the Madhyamik and Uchcha Madhyamik examinations respectively this year.

The CBSE class 12 board exams have recently been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Cancellation of board exams a policy matter; can court interfere? asks Bombay HC

Latest Education News