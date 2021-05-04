Tuesday, May 04, 2021
     
Assam Board Class 10, 12 exams postponed

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted the government circular, which mentioned that the HSLC/ HS exams scheduled to be held from May 11 has been postponed until further orders.

India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2021 17:27 IST
Assam HSLC/ HS exams 2021
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

The HSLC/ HS exams scheduled to be held from May 11

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on May 4 announced the postponement of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) (class 10) exam, Higher Secondary (class 12) exams amid Covid-19 surges in the state. Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted the government circular, which mentioned that the HSLC/ HS exams scheduled to be held from May 11 has been postponed until further orders. 

The SEBA circular informed that the revised circular of the HSLC exam will be announced shortly after consultation with the state health department.  The education minister earlier said that the final decision on conducting the board exams will be taken by the newly elected government in the first week of May. 

The schools in various districts were ordered to be closed following surge in Covid-19 cases. The districts include Kamrup (Metro), Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Jorhat, Tinsukia, Cachar and Sonitpur. 

The board exams in the state are generally scheduled to be held in February-March. The revised exam schedule will be available at sebaonline.org

