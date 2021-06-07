Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal cancels Class 10, Class 12 board exams

The West Bengal government on Monday announced cancellation of Class 10, Class 12 board examinations in the state, offering relief to lakhs of students. Earlier on Sunday,t the state formed an expert committee to recommend whether state board examinations for secondary and higher secondary classes should be conducted.

It had also invited the opinion of students and parents on the subject.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) conducts the Madhyamik (10th standard exams) which was scheduled to be held in the second week of August.

Over 12 lakh and 8.5 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the Madhyamik and Uchcha Madhyamik examinations respectively this year.

The CBSE class 12 board exams have recently been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

