Delhi University drops Delhi Sultanate paper from revised PG History syllabus

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has removed a significant paper on Delhi Sultanate from new postgraduate (PG) history curriculum. The paper - "The Delhi Sultanate: Structures of Authority in Medieval North India (13th–14th Centuries)" used to be taught in the third semester and had been one of the key papers on medieval India for several decades.

What was taught in the Delhi Sultanate paper?

This paper covered the history of North India during the 13th and 14th centuries. It primarily included:

How was the medieval state formed?

What was the system of power and administration like?

How did rulers exercise their political power?

What changes occurred in the political, religious, and cultural life of that era?

This paper is a general history course but a specialized study of the history of medieval India.

Expert's take

According to a history professor at Delhi University, the Delhi Sultanate paper taught at the postgraduate (PG) level cannot be compared to the paper on the Delhi Sultanate taught at the undergraduate (UG) level.

The PG paper involved an in-depth study of a specific subject, whereas the UG paper offers a broad and general study of Indian history. Similarly, the postgraduate paper titled "History of North India, c. 1400–1550" was a specialized study of the region's history, whereas the corresponding subject is taught in a more comprehensive manner at the undergraduate level.

Several other papers removed from MA History syllabus

The paper on the "History of North India, c. 1400–1550" has also not been included in the final syllabus for the third semester.

Additionally, several older papers are missing from the final list, such as:

Gender and Women in Early India: 1500 BCE to 1000 CE Political Processes and Structure of Polities in Ancient India Religion and Society in Ancient Indian Literature.

The papers removed in this manner cover topics related to the history of ancient and medieval India, as well as North India. In other words, the changes are not limited solely to the Delhi Sultanate.

What are DSE papers?

The Department of History had proposed a total of 38 DSE (Discipline Specific Elective) papers for the third semester. However, only 16 of these papers were included in the final notified syllabus. In other words, 22 of the 38 proposed papers did not make it into the final syllabus.

Curriculum Approval Process

University records indicate that some of the dropped papers had already completed various stages of the curriculum approval process. Despite this, these papers were not included in the final notification issued on August 7. Meanwhile, certain other proposed papers are still listed in university records as "Under Discussion" or "Undiscussed."

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