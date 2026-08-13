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Delhi University Students' Union elections to be held on Sept 18; details here

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

Delhi University Students' Union elections will be held on September 18.

DUSU will be held on September 18.
DUSU will be held on September 18. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Delhi University Students' Union elections will be held on September 18, the counting is on September 19. 

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