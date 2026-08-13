Delhi University Students' Union elections will be held on September 18, the counting is on September 19.
Delhi University Students' Union elections to be held on Sept 18; details here
Delhi University Students' Union elections will be held on September 18.
New Delhi:
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Delhi University Students' Union elections to be held on Sept 18; details here
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