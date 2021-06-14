Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Assam students move SC, seek cancellation of Class 10, 12 board exams

Students from Assam have knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The plea, seeking to intervene as parties in a pending PIL on the issue of cancellation of CBSE and ICSE Class 12 board exams, has been filed by four students of the Assam state board. They are seeking similar relief based on the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Advocate Abhishek Choudhary, Prabhu Prassana Behera, Ritika Ritu, Abhishek Patnaik and Nabab Singh will represent the students of Assam in the application filed through Advocate Manju Jetley.

The plea has stated that the positivity rate in Assam on July 1 would have no relevance in mid-July-August, when the examinations are proposed to be conducted.

"Positivity rate data is very dynamic in nature which has the potential to increase or decrease exponentially within the span of less than 24 hours," it said.

The petition argued that it would be "just", "reasonable" and "equitable" that the state board exams in Assam be cancelled, in order to ensure safety of physical as well as mental health of the students and also to secure equality among the students of various boards.

"Classification sought to be made in present case between CBSE, CISE and other state board students on one hand and the students of Assam SEBA and AHSEC board students on the other is prima facie irrational, unreasonable and is bad in law on the ground of violation of the basic feature of our Constitution, namely, the principles of equality enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution," it further stressed.

"The health and safety of all the students irrespective of the education board they belong to, are of utmost importance and should be protected at any cost," Advocate Abhishek Choudhary told India TV.

