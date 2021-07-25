CGBSE 12th Result 2021 to be declared today. Check time, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CGBSE 12th Result 2021 Today

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to declare the CGBSE 12th Result 2021 today (Sunday). Students who have been waiting for the declaration of CG Board 12th Results 2021 should note that the board exam result will be released on the official website. The Chhattisgarh Board had conducted 'at home' exams for students from June 1 to 5, in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Marks of the students will be based on an alternative assessment policy as per the 'at home' exams.

CGBSE 12th Result 2021: Time

Students should note that as per an official update from the Chhattisgarh Board, the CG Board 12th Results 2021 will be declared at 12 pm today. Following an official declaration, the board will release the CGBSE 12th Result 2021 on the official website cgbse.nic.in. For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the CGBSE 12th Result 2021 through the official website have been given below.

How to check CGBSE 12th Result 2021

1. Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'CG Board 12th Result 2021'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Submit the details

5. Your CGBSE 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

