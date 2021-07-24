Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Result 2021 tomorrow: Direct link, websites, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 12 result 2021 to be out tomorrow

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is going to declare the class 12 result 2021 on July 25 at 12 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website of CGBSE -- results.cg.nic.in. This year a total of 87 thousand students appeared for the CGBSE 12th exam.

The Chhattisgarh board 12 result 2020 was stated as the best recorded result in last five years by the state. The total pass percentage of last year stood at 78.59 per cent with a pass percentage of girls being 82.02 per cent and boys' pass percentage being 74.40 per cent.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 12 result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of CGBSE- results.cg.nic.in A new page will open Enter the asked information Click submit Your result will open on the computer screen Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

CGBSE 12 Result 2021: Examination process

This year the Chhattisgarh 12 exam was conducted through online medium. The question and answer paper was distributed to the students by the board between June 1 to 5.

All the students had to return the answer sheet in 5 days of getting the paper and then the answer sheet for Chhattisgarh board class 12 2021 was sent to the teacher’s home for to start the correction process.

CGBSE 12 Result 2021: No reevaluation

The board has announced this year that if any students cannot opt for the reevaluation of their answer sheet this year even if is not satisfied with their result this year.

