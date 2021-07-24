CBSE revised syllabus 2021-22 released for Class 10, 12. Direct link to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE revised syllabus 2021-22 released for Class 10, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised syllabus for CBSE Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022. According to the updates, the board has also released the revised syllabus for all the students from Class 9 to 12. Students should note that the revised syllabus has been released on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in and is in accordance with the new assessment policy which was earlier announced.

The CBSE Board had decided to release a new syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12, for next year's board exams. The exams have been affected due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, for which a new assessment policy had to be formed.

A direct link to download the revised syllabus, through the CBSE's official website has been given below.

Students should note that the revised syllabus is divided into two terms for students of Class 9 to 12 i.e. 50 per cent syllabus or curriculum would be completed in Term I and the remaining 50 per cent in Term II.

To further ease the academic burden on the students as schools are yet to reopen, the board has also reduced the syllabus to rationalize it further.

