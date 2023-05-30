UGC NET 2023 application closing tomorrow, check exam dates, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Submit UGC NET 2023 application before May 31

UGC NET 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will disable the UGC NET 2023 online application form link tomorrow, May 31. Students who have yet not submitted their online applications can do so latest by May 31 at 5 PM. To register for UGC NET 2023, the students will require their past academic qualifications to submit the form.

The online application window will be closed at 11:50 pm on June 1. After completion of the application window, the testing agency will open the correction window from June 2 to June 3. Students will be able to submit corrections in the particulars in the online application form during this time. Following this, the testing agency will release UGC NET city allotment list and admit card in the first and second week of June, respectively.

This year, the entrance test for UGC NET 2023 is scheduled to be held between June 13 and June 33.

UGC NET 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UGC NET NTA - ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET 2023 application form' A new tab will appear on the screen Fill out the application form with all the details such as mobile number, email address, and complete the form Upload documents, application fee and click on the submit button UGC NET 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save the confirmation page after submitting UGC NET 2023 application form.

