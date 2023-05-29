DU UG Admission: Delhi University rejigs norms for ECA, sports supernumerary seats

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO DU UG Admission 2023

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi, or DU has rejigged the norms for undergraduate admissions under the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports quota. According to the official reports, the two categories will be given 2.5 percent supernumerary seats each from this academic session. Supernumerary seats are those additional seats which are over and above the intake approved by an authority.

The number of seats under the ECA and sports quota categories will now be calculated programme-wise, not college-wise as it was done earlier, an official told to PTI. A motion regarding this was passed in the DU's Academic Council meeting last week. The final call will be taken by the Executive Council, the highest decision-making body of the university.

Until now, it was the discretion of the colleges to decide the number of ECA or sports category admissions with a ceiling cap of 5 percent of total intake capacity. Representation of at least 1 percent under each category was also mandatory. DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said she believed the new norms will bring "parity".

"The ceiling is 5 percent of the total intake capacity of the college in total for ECA and sports together. An equal weightage of 2.5 per cent each will be given to sports and ECA. Until now, it was upon colleges to decide how much weightage they wish to give ECA or sports varying from 1 to 4 per cent," DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said.

"This will bring parity. The number of seats under both categories was calculated college-wise but now will be done programme-wise. The number of supernumerary seats will not be impacted by the changes" Gandhi added. Candidates must appear in CUET UG 2023 to avail the supernumerary quota under the two categories. For admissions under them, a weightage of 25 percent will be given to CUET score and 75 percent to certificates, trials and performances.

