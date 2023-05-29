GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce general stream result soon at gseb.org

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB HSC Result 2023 General Stream Soon

Gujarat 12th Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB will soon declare the Gujarat Board Class 12th results 2023 for general stream. Once the GSEB HSC scorecard is released, students will be able to check their results from the official website - gseb.org. The Gujarat HSC result 2023 Arts and Commerce can be accessed and downloaded by providing the seat number.

According to the reports, the Gujarat Board will announce GSEB HSC General stream result in the first week of June 2023. However, the board has not yet confirmed the actual date and time to announce the GSEB 12th general stream result. The Gujarat Board Class 12th examinations were conducted from March 14 to March 31, 2023. Over 4 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their GSEB HSC result for Arts and Commerce stream.

Gujarat Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can check the GSEB HSC 12th General stream result by following the steps provided below.

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Click on the 'GSEB HSC Result Arts/ Commerce' link.

Now enter seat number and click on view result button.

The GSEB Board Result 2023 Class 12th General stream will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ | GSEB HSC Result 2023 (OUT) Updates: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science stream result declared at gseb.org

ALSO READ | JAC 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce stream tomorrow; Know Where, how to check

Gujarat Board Result 2023 Class 12th Science Stream

The GSEB has already announced Class 12th Science results and GUJCET results on May 3, while the results for the other streams are awaited. A total number of 1,10,229 students registered for the GSEB HSC 2023 Science exam of which 72,166 students cleared the exams and the overall pass percentage recorded by the board is 65.58%.