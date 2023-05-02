Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
  GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science stream result today at gseb.org, WhatsApp
Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2023 7:44 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB Board Result 2023 Science stream today

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Science: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, will declare the Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 for Science stream today, May 2. As per the official notification, the board will declare the GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 at 9 AM today. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 Science board exams can check their GSEB HSC results on the official website at gseb.org. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

The Board has conducted the Gujarat Board12th Science exams 2023 between March 14 and March 29, 2023. The GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce result date and time is yet to be announced by the board. Along with the GSEB 12th Result 2023 Science, the Board will also declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) result today. Students can follow this live blog to get latest updates on the GSEB HSC result 2023 and GUJCET result 2023.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 Science Stream: How to Check

Students can follow the simple step provided below to download the GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website.

  • Go to the official website at gsebeservice.com.
  • Click on the 'GSEB HSC Science Result 2023' link on the homepage
  • On the next window, enter the seat number in the given spaces.
  • The GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the GSEB 12th result PDF and print a copy for further reference.

  • May 02, 2023 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    GSEB HSC Result 2023: Passing Marks

    The minimum passing marks in Gujarat HSC 12th Result 2023 is 33 percent in the individual subject and in aggregates.

  • May 02, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    FAQ: How many students appeared in GSEB 12th Science Exam 2023?

    As per the reports, a total of 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th Science Board exams this year, of which 1,06,347 students appeared in the exam.

  • May 02, 2023 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    GUJCET 2023 Result Date, Time

    Along with the GSEB HSC Result 2023 Science, the Gujarat Board will also declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 result today, May 2 at 9 AM.

    READ HERE | GUJCET Result 2023 to be released tomorrow at gseb.org, details here

  • May 02, 2023 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    GSEB HSC Result 2023: Science stream exam date

    The Board has conducted the Gujarat Board 12th Science exams 2023 between March 14 and March 29, 2023. Now the board is all set to announce the GSEB HSC Science Result.

    ALSO READ | GSEB Class 12 Result 2023 for Science Stream Tomorrow; Know when, where to check

  • May 02, 2023 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Www.gseb.org result 2023 Std 12 Science on WhatsApp

    Students who took the HSC Science stream exam can also check their result on WhatsApp. To get the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2023 on WhatsApp, students need to WhatsApp their seat number to 6357300971.

  • May 02, 2023 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Www gseb.org 2023 Science Result: Credentials Required

    The official website-- gseb.org will host the GSEB 12th Result 2023 Science stream today. Students need to enter their Seat ticket number to check the Gujarat Board HSC Science stream result.

  • May 02, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Gujarat Board 12th Science Result Date, Time

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the 12 Science Result 2023 Gujarat Board date and time through official notification. The board will declare the GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 on May 2, 2023, at 9 AM.

  • May 02, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    GSEB HSC Result 2023 Science: Official Websites

    Students are advised to avoid landing on spam websites and to check their Gujarat Board 12th results only on the board official websites.

    • gseb.org
    • gsebeservice.com
