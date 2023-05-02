GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science stream result today at gseb.org, WhatsApp

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB Board Result 2023 Science stream today

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Science: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, will declare the Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 for Science stream today, May 2. As per the official notification, the board will declare the GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 at 9 AM today. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 Science board exams can check their GSEB HSC results on the official website at gseb.org. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

The Board has conducted the Gujarat Board12th Science exams 2023 between March 14 and March 29, 2023. The GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce result date and time is yet to be announced by the board. Along with the GSEB 12th Result 2023 Science, the Board will also declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) result today. Students can follow this live blog to get latest updates on the GSEB HSC result 2023 and GUJCET result 2023.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 Science Stream: How to Check

Students can follow the simple step provided below to download the GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website.