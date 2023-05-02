GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 declared at gseb.org; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Declared

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Science: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, has declared the Gujarat Board 12th Result 2023 Science stream today, May 2. Students can check their GSEB HSC Result 2023 Science on the official website at gseb.org using seat number. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

The Gujarat HSC Board Exams 2023 for Class 12th Science stream was conducted between March 14 and March 29, 2023. As per the reports, over 1 lakh students (1,07,663) registered for the GSEB HSC Science Board exams this year, of which about 1,06,347 students appeared in the exam.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 Science Stream: How to Check

Students can follow the simple step provided below to download the GSEB HSC Result 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website at gsebeservice.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'GSEB HSC Science Result 2023' link on the homepage

Step 3: On the next window, enter the seat number in the given spaces.

Step 4: The GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the GSEB 12th result PDF and print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: GSEB HSC Result 2023 Science Stream