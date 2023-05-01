GSEB Class 12 Result 2023 for Science Stream Tomorrow; Know when, where to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB 12th Science Result 2023

GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the Gujarat Board Class 12 Result date 2023 for Science stream. According to the official GSEB release, the board will declare the GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 on May 2, 2023 at 9 AM. Students who took the Science board exams can check their GSEB HSC result 2023 on the official website at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Board has conducted the GSEB Class 12 board exams 2023 between March 14 and March 29. The GSEB HSC Science answer key was released on April 12, 2023. The Board allowed candidates to raise objections against the GSEB 12th Answer Key 2023 till April 15 (6 PM). Based on the revised answer key, the Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result will be declared.

GUJCET 2023 Result Date

Along with the GSEB HSC Science Result 2023, the Board will also declare the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) result at 9 AM tomorrow, May 2. Aspirants who have appeared for the GUJCET 2023 entrance examination can check their scorecard at gseb.org by logging in through their application number and date of birth.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2023 Science Stream: How to Check

