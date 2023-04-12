Gujarat Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 for Science stream OUT; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GSEB 12th Science Answer Key 2023 Released

GSEB 12th Answer Key 2023: The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023 for Science stream. The GSEB Class 12 answer keys are hosted on the official website -- gseb.org. The board has issued the GSEB 12th science answer keys for Maths, Chemistry, Physical Science and Life Science papers.

The Gujarat Board has allowed candidates tp raise objections against the GSEB 12th Answer Key 2023 till April 15 (6 PM). Students will have to submit each objection in a separate form along with appropriate representations in support of their objections to gsebsciencekey@gmail.com.

The objection fee per question challenge is Rs 500. A copy of paid challan is required to be sent through e-mail along with the presentation. In case the subject experts found the objection submitted is correct then the fee paid for that question will be returned to the candidate.

ALSO READ | Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Scrutiny last date today

Gujarat Board Class 12 Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Students can follow the simple step provided below to download the Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2023 from the official website.

Visit the official website of GSEB -- gsebeservice.com.

On the homepage, go to the 'News Highlights' section.

Now, click on the HSC Science March-2023 Provisional Answer Key.

Download the answer keys and verify your responses to calculate an estimated score.

Proceed to raise objection(s) if required.

Direct Link: