GUJCET 2023 Answer Key Out; Raise objection till April 18

GUJCET 2023 Answer Key released

GUJCET 2023 Answer Key: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2023) answer key on April 13. The candidates can check and download the GUJCET 2023 provisional answer key online through the official website, gseb.org. The board has also allowed candidates to raise objection against the GUJCET answer key till April 18 (6 PM).

The GSEB has conducted the GUJCET 2023 examination on April 3, 2023. The GUJCET 2023 was comprised of multiple choice questions (MCQs) based on Mathematics, Physical Science, Chemistry and Life Science. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the GUJCET 2023 answer key can fill up the grievance submitting form by providing details including subject-wise, medium-wise, and question-wise separate forms in the attached prescribed format on email ID- gujcetkey@gmail.com along with necessary supporting documents.

The subject experts will not consider any objections received after the stipulated timeline, without fee receipt and supporting documents. Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as a challenge fee for per question challenged. Applicants must submit the copy of the challan with the challenge fee filled through E-Mail along with the form submission.

How to Download GUJCET 2023 Answer Key

Candidates can download the GUJCET 2023 Answer Key by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: Click on 'GUJCET 2023 Answer Key' download link available on the home page.

Step 3: The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Verify your responses with the GUJCET answer key and download the PDF.

Step 5: Print a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Direct Link: