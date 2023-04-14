Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: College Principal to First Minister of Law and Justice in India; Know inspiring journey

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BR Ambedkar 132nd birth anniversary today

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated in India every year, on April 14, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. Dr Ambedkar popularly known as Babasaheb, was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer. He was the first Minister for Law and Justice in independent India.

Babasaheb headed the drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly. He was also known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ for his immense contribution to the formation of the Indian Constitution.

Babasaheb was born into a Mahar (dalit) family in Madhya Pradesh. The journey of his life was full of hurdles and challenges. He led a number of social movements to stand for the human rights of the oppressed and depressed sections of society.

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Career Journey

Babasaheb was appointed as principal of the Government Law College, Bombay. He held that position for two years. He also served as the Chairman of Governing body of Ramjas College, University of Delhi. Babasaheb has also served on the Defence Advisory Committee and the Viceroy's Executive Council as minister for labour.

ALSO READ | UGC NET Result 2022 December session OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct link

Babasaheb became the first Minister for Law and Justice in the first Nehru ministry after Gandhi recommended his name to Nehru. He contested in the Bombay North's first Indian General Election conducted in 1952, but lost to his former assistant and Congress Party candidate Narayan Kajrolkar.

Famous Books Written by Dr BR Ambedkar

The Problem of the Rupee-Its Origin and its solution

The Untouchables, Who are they?

Who were the Shudra?

States and Minorities

Emancipation of the Untouchables

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pxNbR51SDc