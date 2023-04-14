UGC NET Result 2022 December session OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET Result 2023 Declared

UGC NET Dec 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency has declared the University Grants Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2022 result today, April 13. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the UGC NET Result through the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. In order to download the UGC NET Scorecard, candidates need to login with their application number and date of birth.

NTA has conducted the UGC NET December 2022 session in five phases from February 21 to March 16, 2023. The examination was held for 83 different subjects. As many as 8.34 lakh aspirants (8,34,537) candidates appeared in the UGC NET exam.

UGC NET Dec 2022 Result: How To Check

Candidates can follow the simple steps given here to check and download the UGC NET Result cum marks statement from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'UGC NET December 2022 Result' link.

Step 3: Now, key in your login details like application number, date of birth and captcha.

Step 4: UGC NET December 2022 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UGC NET December 2022 Result PDF and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: UGC NET December 2022 Result

UGC NET December 2022 Answer Key

The NTA issued the UGC NET provisional answer keys on March 23 and the final answer keys on April 6, 2023. The testing agency has prepared the UGC NET result on the basis of the final answer key.

ALSO READ | UGC NET Result 2023 December Session soon: Check answer key, marking scheme and more

ALSO READ | UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 OUT: Direct Download Link Here

UGC NET examination is being held to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. According to an official statement awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in both papers of UGC NET.