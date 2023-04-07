UGC NET Result 2023 December Session soon: Check answer key, marking scheme and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET December Session 2023 Result to be out soon

UGC NET Result 2023 soon: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the University Grants Commission-National Entrance Test or UGC NET 2023 Result on its website. Candidates who appeared in the University Grants Commission-National Entrance Test or UGC NET 2022-23 for December Session will be able to download their results from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The entrance exam was conducted in five phases for 83 subjects between February 21 and March 16. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the test. The apex agency released the provisional answer keys on March 23 and now the final provisional answer keys have been released on April 6, 2023. Those who have yet not checked the UGC NET 2023 answer keys can do so at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. The candidates can directly check UGC NET Result 2022 answer key by clicking on the link given below.

What's Next?

It is expected that the apex agency will release the final version of answer keys and scores soon. All the students need to keep a check on the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

UGC NET Result 2023: Marking Scheme

To check the papers, the following marking scheme will be used by the National Testing Agency.

- Candidates should note that there will be two marks for each correct answer.

- There won't be any negative marking for incorrect answers.

- There will be not any marks for unattempted or unanswered questions.

- Multiple responses won't be taken into consideration.

- It should be noted that if a question is incorrect or there is any discrepancy, only those candidates who attempted the question will get the mark.

UGC NET Result 2023: How to download result and scorecard

The candidates will be able to download their result by visiting the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in, once it is received.

ALSO READ | UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 OUT: Direct Download Link Here

ALSO READ | UGC NET: Exam disrupted at Jaipur centre; electricity disconnected, commotion created by a few men

