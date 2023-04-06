UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 OUT: Direct Download Link Here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 PDF released

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the final answer key for UGC NET 2022 for the December cycle today, April 6, 2023. The candidates who appeared in the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December can download answer keys using their credentials on the login page at nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The apex agency conducted the UGC NET December 2022 examination from February 21 to March 15, 2023 in five phases at various exam centers across the country. Candidates can check the easy steps given below to check the final answer key.

UGC NET December Answer Key 2023: How to download?

Go to the official website - nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘UGC NET December Answer Key 2023’ flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new page

The UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 will be displayed in a PDF form on the screen

Download UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference

Earlier, the UGC NET December Provisional Answer Key 2023 was released on March 23, 2023. The candidates were allowed to raise objections online against the Provisional Answer Key on payment of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key until March 25, 2023.

UGC NET December Result Date 2023

According to media reports, the result for UGC NET December 2023 is expected to be released by next week. Candidates are required to visit the official website for the latest updates.

