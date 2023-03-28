UGC NET Result 2023 expected soon: How to check scorecard

Follow us on UGC NET Result 2023 expected soon; Ways to check scorecard

UGC NET Result 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) results for December 2022 session exam. The UGC NET December 2023 result will be available online on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Students will be able to check and download their UGC NET scorecard using the application number and password.

Apart from the official website, the testing agency will also release the UGC NET scorecard SANDES application. Candidates can download and install the SANDES APP from the Google play store. Along with the UGC NET result, the NTA will also release the UGC NET 2023 final answer key and cut-off scores for the December session exam.

UGC NET December 2022 Exam Overview

The UGC NET December 2022 exam was organised in computer based test (CBT) mode between February 21 and March 15, 2023. The examination was held in 83 subjects in five phases spanning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country.

The UGC NET phase 1 was conducted from February 21 to 24, 2023, phase 2 was conducted from February 28 to March 2, 2023. The NTA has conducted phase 3 examination from March 3 to 6, 2023, phase 4 on March 11-12, 2023 and phase 5 from March 13 to 16, 2023.

The provisional answer key for all 83 subjects was released on March 23 and candidates have been asked to submit grievances against it by March 25, 2023. As many as 8,34,537 candidates appeared for the UGC NET 2023 December session exam.

About UGC NET exam

The UGC NET examination is being held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor as well as Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges.