UGC NET 2023: Exams to begin today for Dec 2022 session, Check here IMPORTANT details

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC NET December 2022 exam today. The UGC NET exams for the December session 2022 Phase 1 will begin today for a total of 57 subjects. As per the schedule for the UGC NET December 2022, the exam will be conducted on February 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023. The admit card and the city intimation list for candidates were released earlier.

Direct link to download Admit Card, Click Here.

UGC NET 2023: Exam Dates

'National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I for 57 subjects at different Centres across the country on 21, 22, 23 and 24 February 2023. The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam,' reads the official notice.

UGC NET 2023: Admit Cards

The official notice of NTA reads, 'Admit cards for the exam of the above-mentioned subjects have been released. The candidates can download the same from the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.'