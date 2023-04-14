AIBE 17 (XVII) Revised Answer Key released; Download link here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK AIBE 17 Exam 2023 revised answer key released

AIBE 17 Revised Answer Key: The Bar Council of India, or BCI has released All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17) XVII 2023 revised answer key. Candidates who have appeared for AIBE 17 examination can download the AIBE revised answer key through the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The exmaination authorities have released the revised answer key for all the three sets in different languages.

The BCI has conducted the AIBE XVII (17) on February 5, 2023, from 10 am to 1 pm, in offline mode. The AIBE 17 provisional answer key was released on February 13 and allowed cnadidates to raise grievances against it till February 20, 2023. "There are two questions that have been delete and now the result would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only and two questions answer key have been change, so please find the revised answer keys of all languages," reads an official statement.

AIBE 17 Revised Answer Key: How to download?

Candidates can download the AIBE 17 revised answer key by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on 'AIBE XVII 2023 Revised Answer Key PDF' download link available on the home page.

Step 3: The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the desired answer key and download the PDF.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

AIBE 17 Exam: Result Date

BCI will soon declare the AIBE XVII (17) result on its official website. The result will be published in the online mode. The candidate who will qualify the All India Bar Examination will become eligible to practice law in India.