GUJCET Result 2023 to be released tomorrow at gseb.org, details here

Gujarat GUJCET Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar is going to announce Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 result tomorrow, May 2, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of GSEB - gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023 was conducted on April 3 in three shifts- 10 AM to 12 noon; 1 PM and 2 PM and 3 PM and 4 PM. The exam was conducted in offline mode for a duration of 3 hours.

GUJCET 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website - gseb.org.

Click on the notification link that reads 'GUJCET 2023 Result'

You'll be directed to the login page

Now, you need to enter your credentials such as registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details

GUJCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download GUJCET 2023 and save it for future reference

GUJCET 2023 Result: Last year's statistics?

Last year, a total of 102913 candidates appeared for Physics/Chemistry exam and for Biology, 64965 candidates appeared while for Mathematics 38452 candidates appeared in the exam.

GUJCET 2023 Marking Scheme

For each correct response, candidates will receive one mark, and for each incorrect response, they will lose 0.25 marks, as per official notice.

GUJCET 2023 Qualifying Marks

Candidates are required to secure at least 40 marks in each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

What's next after the results?

Candidates who qualify in the GUJCET will get admission to colleges and universities as per the merit list. The merit will be prepared on the basis of the candidate's performance in three subjects - Physics, Chemistry, and Maths or Biology of the Class 12th exam along with the GUJCET percentile.

In Gujarati colleges, about 3,96,535 engineering and BPharma seats will be filled this year.

GUJCET 2023 Counselling Dates

The counselling process for GUJCET 2023 will also be commenced from tomorrow onwards for the B.Tech batch. Eligible candidates will be able to register themselves for Admission Committee for Professional Courses or ACPC 2023 latest by May 22, 2023. The detailed schedule of the counselling process can be checked below.

Last date for Registration and payment of online registration fees - May 2 to 22

Declaration of Provisional Merit List (GUJCET Based)- June 1, 2023

Publication of revised final list of Institutes and Seat Matrix- June 1, 2023

Filing of choices by the candidates for Mock Round - June 1 to 5, 2023

Declaration of result of Mock Round - June 9, 2023

Deceleration of Final Merit List (GUJCET Based) - June 9, 2023

Filling & alteration of choices by the candidates for actual admission: Round-1 - June 9 to 13, 2023

Declaration of first round of allotment list - June 16, 2023

Commencement of Academic Term- June 20, 2023

Online deposition of token tuition fees and generation of Admission Letter - June 20 to 26, 2023

Display of vacancy after Round – 1- June 28, 2023

Online cancellation of admission: Round- 1 - June 20 to 26, 2023

Merit List for JEE registered candidates - June 9, 2023

Filling & alteration of choices by the candidates for actual admission: Round-1- June 9 to 13, 2023

Declaration of Second round of allotment list - July 19, 2023

Online deposition of token tuition fees and generation of Admission Letter- July 19 to 25, 2023

Online cancellation of admission - July 19 to 26, 2023

Display of vacancy after Round – 2- July 28, 2023

Vacant seats Round for Government and GIA Institutions - To Be Notified

