JAC 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce stream tomorrow; Know Where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce stream tomorrow

JAC Board Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to declare the Jharkhand Board Class 12th results 2023 for Arts and Commerce stream. According to the reports, the results for Jharkhand Class 12th Arts, Commerce stream will be declared tomorrow, May 30. Once the JAC Boad result is announced, students will be able to check their JAC result 2023 12th Arts and Commerce on the official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The actual time of the declaration of JAC result 2023 12th Arts and JAC Commerce 12th result 2023 is yet to be confirmed. Students need to log in with their roll number and roll code in order to access and download the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result 2023. The Council has conducted the JAC Class 12th exams were held between March 14 and April 5, 2023 at various exam centres.

JAC 12th Result 2023: How To Check

Students can follow the steps given here to check and download their JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts and Commerce.

Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com

Click on the 'JAC Result 2023 Class 12th Arts/ Commerce' link

On the next window, key in your roll number and other details

Submit it and JAC Board result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download JAC result 2023 12th Arts and JAC Commerce 12th result 2023

Take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | JAC Result 2023 OUT: Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 results declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

ALSO READ | UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims: Twitter floods with memes after UPSC aspirants find General Studies toughest ever

JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts, Commerce: Alternative Websites

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

JAC 12th Result 2023 Arts, Commerce: Details on Marksheets

The JAC 12th results-cum-marksheet statement will include the following details of a candidate.