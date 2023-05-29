UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims: Twitter floods with memes after UPSC aspirants find General Studies toughest ever

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims Paper Analysis

UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has just completed the prelims exam recruitment process. This year, the prelims exam was conducted on May 28, 2023, in two sessions - Paper 1, and Paper 2 wherein lakhs of students appeared in the UPSC IAS 2023 prelims exam. Paper 1 included questions from General Studies whereas paper 2 included questions from CSAT or Civil Services Aptitude Test.

After the completion of the exam, the keyword #UPSCPrelims2023 was trending on the microblogging website, Twitter.

UPSC aspirants are sharing their experiences and talking about the GS paper difficulty while some others are sharing memes on the situation of the aspirants. Let's have a look at these memes that are going viral on the internet.

UPSC aspirants feel that UPSC Paper 1 General Studies was the toughest ever and Paper 2 CSAT was of moderate to difficult level. The reading comprehension was lengthy.

This year, Paper 1 had more questions from Ecology and Current Affairs while the questions weren't lengthy. Candidates were tested in conceptual clarity.

Aspirants were disappointed that no questions were asked from the elimination method.

Every year, the commission conducts a civil services exam every year for the posts of Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Revenue Services (IRS), and other services in the country.

ALSO READ | DUSU announces internship program for more than 1,000 students, details here

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2023 admit card (OUT): Here's direct download link