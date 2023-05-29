DUSU announces internship program for more than 1,000 students, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Summer Internship 2023 Program

Delhi University Student Union announced its student internship scheme on Sunday, May 28. According to news agency PTI, The aim of this scheme is to give experiential learning opportunities to more than 1,000 students. The Summar Internship 2023 Program gives extraordinary opportunities to undergraduates and postgraduate students including those enrolled in the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB).

The internship program will assist students in developing their professional skills, exposure to the industry, and practical knowledge throughout their summer break. This program provides doors to a wide range of disciplines and industries as part of the university's commitment to fostering academic achievement and developing future leaders.

Summer Internship 2023 Program: Role, Internship

The scheme aims to provide diverse internship opportunities and it will run for a duration of 8 to 12 weeks, providing students with ample time to immerse themselves in their respective roles and gain hands-on experience.

"The program provides a wide variety of internship opportunities in partnership with recognized organizations, both locally and internationally. The student union added in the statement that students have a wide selection of subjects to choose from, including but not limited to business, engineering, humanities, sciences, arts, social sciences, and technology.

The program also provides flexible working hours to accommodate different academic schedules and personal requirements.

"Each participating student will be assigned a dedicated mentor who will provide guidance, support, and regular feedback throughout the internship period. This mentorship will prove invaluable in honing skills, exploring career paths, and building professional networks," the student union said.

Upon successful completion of the internship, students will receive an official certificate recognizing their contribution and achievement. This certification will serve as a testament to their practical skills, work experience, and commitment to professional growth, the student union said.

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, "The launch of the Summer Internship 2023 reaffirms the DUSU dedication to facilitating holistic development, nurturing talent, and empowering the student community. It would be one of the biggest internship programs provided by any Students' Union ever."

