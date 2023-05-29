JEE advanced 2023 admit card releasing today at jeeadv.ac.in, check when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download JEE advanced 2023 admit card at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE advanced 2023 admit card: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, IIT-Guwahati will release the JEE advanced 2023 admit card today, May 29, as per the official schedule. Once released, candidates who registed for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) can download their hall tickets from the official website of jeeadv.ac.in.

The facility of downloading JEE advanced 2023 admit cards will be available till June 4, 2023, on the official web portal. The exam authority will conduct the JEE advanced 2023 exam on Sunday 4 in two shifts - Morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 to 5.30 PM).

JEE advanced 2023 admit card: When and where to download?

Eligible candidates can download JEE advanced 2023 admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of jeeadv.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JEE advanced 2023 admit card' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button JEE advanced 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Candidates are urged to carefully review the entries on the admit card, and in the event of any dispute, they should contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023 of the relevant Zonal coordinating IIT.

Candidates have been advised to download admit card and carry it along with a valid original photo identity card Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN

Card, Notarized Certificate with photograph at the time of exam without which, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced Mock Test 2023 Link active at jeeadv.ac.in

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card to release in two days; points to remember before downloading