JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card to release in two days; points to remember before downloading

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will issue the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2023 admit card in two days i.e. on May 29. The candidates who have registered for the JEE Advanced examination can download their hall tickets from the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in till June 4, 2023. Candidates will be required their JEE Main application and date of birth to download the JEE Advanced admit card.

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be conducted on June 4, 2023. The candidates must have to carry a hard copy of the JEE Advanced hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof and self-declaration form (if applicable). Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without any of these.

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: Verify these details

Candidates must note that JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 is an important document to carry on exam day. Candidates should verify the details mentioned in their admit card before downloading it and in case of any discrepancy, they are advised to immediately contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023 of the respective Zonal coordinating IIT. The JEE Advanced Admit Card will include the following details which candidates need to verify before downloading.

Candidate's name

Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023

Photograph

Signature

Date of birth

Address for correspondence

Category

Exam centre name

Exam centre address

Exam date and shift timing

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Aspirants can download their JEE Advanced Admit Card 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.