JEE Advanced Mock Test 2023 Link active at jeeadv.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test link activated

JEE Advanced Practice Tests 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has activated the link for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2023 mock tests for paper 1 and 2. Applicants who have registered for the JEE Advanced 2023 examination can take the practice tests online through the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Guwahati has scheduled to conduct the JEE Advanced exam on June 4, 2023. The examination will be held for a duration of three hours. Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Through JEE Advanced 2023 mock tests, engineering aspirants will get familiar with the paper pattern and will have a better understanding of the question paper.

How to Take JEE Advanced Practice Tests 2023

Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Select the Paper 1 or Paper 2 link from the 'Examination' tab. Click on the sign-in tab and the JEE Advanced mock test instruction page will appear. Thoroughly read it before start taking the practice test.

JEE Advanced 2023: Paper Pattern

The JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be conducted online in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The duration of each paper of JEE Advanced 2023 is of three hours (180 minutes) duration. Appearing for both papers is compulsory for candidates. The JEE Advanced 2023 question paper will comprise of three separate sections including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

JEE Advanced 2023: Admit Card Date

The IIT Guwahati will issue the JEE Advanced admit card 2023 on May 29. Aspirants will be able to download their hall tickets till June 4, 2023. Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the JEE Advanced admit card soon after downloading it. If there will any discrepancy in the admit card, the same should be immediately informed to the examination authorities.